Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Retail Sales Inch Up 0.1% In February




15.03.17 13:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.

S. saw a modest increase in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, with the uptick in sales matching economist estimates.


The Commerce Department said retail sales inched up by 0.1 percent in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January.


Economists had expected sales to creep up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.


Excluding a modest drop in auto sales, retail sales rose by 0.2 percent in February after jumping by 1.2 percent in January. The increase in ex-auto sales also matched estimates.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:27 , dpa-AFX
Mieten steigen flächendeckend - Großstädte be [...]
14:23 , dpa-AFX
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Intershop will in der Marknische au [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Zoll geht seltener gegen Minde [...]
14:06 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: GfK SE (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...