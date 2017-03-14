U.S. Producer Prices Rise More Than Expected In February

Erweiterte Funktionen


14.03.17 14:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wholesale prices rose again in February, according to new data released by the government on Tuesday.

The pace of growth slowed notably from the previous month, but the advance was stronger than economists had expected.


Core prices increased as well, posting the highest rate of growth in 10 months. The news, which could indicate some inflationary pressure building in the pipeline, comes out as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day interest rate meeting.


The U.S. Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.3 percent in February. This followed a rise of 0.6 percent in January. Economists had expected PPI to rise by 0.1 percent for the month.


Core prices showed a similar advance in the month. Excluding volatile sectors like food and energy, prices also climbed by 0.3%. This was the biggest increase in core prices since April of 2016.


For the 12 months ending in February, core prices were up 1.8 percent. Headline prices, which include those volatile sectors, was up 2.2 percent on a 12-month basis. The Labor Department pointed out that this was the largest advance for the headline number since the 12 months ended March 2012.


