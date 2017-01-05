Erweiterte Funktionen
U.S. Private Sector Employment Rises Less Than Expected In December
05.01.17 14:36
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private sector employment in the U.
S. increased by less than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday.
ADP said private sector employment climbed by 153,000 jobs in December after jumping by a revised 215,000 jobs in November.
Economists had expected an increase of about 172,000 jobs compared to the addition of 216,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.
