U.S. Private Sector Employment Rises Less Than Expected In December

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private sector employment in the U.



S. increased by less than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 153,000 jobs in December after jumping by a revised 215,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected an increase of about 172,000 jobs compared to the addition of 216,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

