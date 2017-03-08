Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps Much More Than Expected In February




08.03.17 14:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In another upbeat sign for the labor market, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing that private sector employment in the U.

S. increased by much more than expected in the month of February.


ADP said private sector employment surged up by 298,000 jobs in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 261,000 jobs in January.


Economists had expected employment to climb by about 190,000 jobs compared to the addition of 246,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:29 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Man [...]
15:24 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Fourth Quarter Labor Productivity Growth [...]
15:22 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
15:20 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Handwerk kämpft mit Lehrlingsschw [...]
15:19 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.03 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...