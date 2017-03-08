U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps Much More Than Expected In February

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In another upbeat sign for the labor market, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing that private sector employment in the U.



S. increased by much more than expected in the month of February.

ADP said private sector employment surged up by 298,000 jobs in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 261,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to climb by about 190,000 jobs compared to the addition of 246,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

