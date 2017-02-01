Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Private Sector Employment Increases More Than Expected In January




01.02.17 14:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Suggesting that the job market got off to a strong start in 2017, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January.


The report said private sector employment jumped by 246,000 jobs in January after climbing by a revised 151,000 jobs in December.


Economists had expected an increase of about 168,000 jobs compared to the addition of 153,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:29 , dpa-AFX
Volkswagen To Pay $1.2 Bln In Latest U.S. [...]
15:28 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:27 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Bellevue Asset Management AG [...]
15:24 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:20 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 01.02 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...