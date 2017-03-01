Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Personal Income Climbs More Than Expected In January




01.03.17 14:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a slightly bigger than expected increase in U.

S. personal income in the month of January, the report also showed that personal spending rose by less than expected.


The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had been expecting another 0.3 percent increase.


Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent in January after climbing by 0.5 percent in the previous month. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:12 , dpa-AFX
Trotz drohenden Rückschlags: May hält an Bre [...]
15:10 , dpa-AFX
Dobrindt plant Förderung für klimaschonende Lk [...]
15:10 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
15:09 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
15:08 , dpa-AFX
Russian Flour Company Sets Guinness Record [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...