U.S. Personal Income Climbs More Than Expected In January

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a slightly bigger than expected increase in U.



S. personal income in the month of January, the report also showed that personal spending rose by less than expected.

The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had been expecting another 0.3 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent in January after climbing by 0.5 percent in the previous month. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

