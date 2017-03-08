Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Labor Productivity Growth Unrevised At 1.3% In Q4




08.03.17 14:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed the pace of growth in U.

S. labor productivity in the fourth quarter of 2016 was unrevised from the preliminary estimate.


The report said labor productivity climbed by 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter after jumping by 3.3 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected the pace of productivity growth to be upwardly revised to 1.5 percent.


The increase in productivity, a measure of output per hour, came as output growth exceeded the increase in hours worked.


The Labor Department also said unit labor costs advanced by an unrevised 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter after rising by 0.7 percent in the third quarter. The increase in unit labor costs had been expected to be downwardly revised to 1.6 percent.


