Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Labor Productivity Climbs 1.3% In Q4




02.02.17 14:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a sharp jump in U.

S. labor productivity in the previous quarter, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a continued increase in productivity in the fourth quarter.


The report said productivity climbed by 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter after surging up by a revised 3.5 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected productivity to increase by 1.0 percent.


The Labor Department also said unit labor costs surged up by 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter following a 0.2 percent uptick in the previous quarter. Costs had been expected to jump by 1.9 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:47 , dpa-AFX
PerkinElmer Bottom Line Rises 2% In Q4
22:47 , dpa-AFX
Visa Inc. Updates 2017 Financial Outlook
22:45 , dpa-AFX
Amgen Inc. Q4 Earnings Rise 9%
22:40 , dpa-AFX
Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 15%
22:37 , dpa-AFX
Kimco Realty Corp. Reports 5% Advance In Q [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...