Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Import And Export Prices Rise More Than Expected In February




09.03.17 14:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. import and exports prices both rise by slightly more than anticipated in the month of February, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.


The report said imports prices edged up by 0.2 percent in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January.


Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.


Additionally, the Labor Department said exports prices rose by 0.3 percent in February after edging up by an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in January.


Export prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick that had been reported for the previous month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:15 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Data SystemsBNP Paribas Primary Ne [...]
17:11 , dpa-AFX
Massive 911 Outage At AT&T
17:00 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Langfristige Werte für unsere Mi [...]
16:42 , dpa-AFX
Majedie Asset Management Ltd : Form 8.3 - [...]
16:39 , dpa-AFX
GOP's Obamacare Replacement Bill Clears Firs [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...