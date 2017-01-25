Erweiterte Funktionen

U.S. ITC To Investigate Nokia Complaint Against Apple




25.01.17 04:07
dpa-AFX


ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. International Trade Commission or USITC has voted to institute an investigation of certain electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablet computers, and components thereof.


The investigation is based on a complaint filed by Nokia Technologies Oy of Espoo, Finland, on December 22, 2016. The complaint alleges violations of certain Act in the importation into the United States and sale of certain electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablet computers, and components thereof that allegedly infringe patents asserted by the complainant.


The complainant requests that the USITC issue a limited exclusion order and a cease and desist order.


The USITC has identified Apple Inc., a/k/a Apple Computer, Inc., of Cupertino, CA, as the respondent in this investigation.


The USITC said it has not yet made any decision on the merits of the case.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



