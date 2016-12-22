Erweiterte Funktionen

U.S. GDP Growth Upwardly Revised More Than Expected In Q3




22.12.16 14:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic activity in the U.

S. increased by more than previously estimated in the third quarter, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Thursday.


The Commerce Department said gross domestic product climbed by 3.5 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the previously reported 3.2 percent increase.


Economists had been expecting the report to show a more modest upward revision to the pace of GDP growth to 3.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,00 $ 43,47 $ -0,47 $ -1,08% 22.12./20:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5260571048 851022 50,11 $ 37,14 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,751 € +1,06%  10:59
Berlin 41,415 € +0,61%  08:08
Frankfurt 41,071 € +0,41%  19:26
Düsseldorf 41,35 € +0,34%  11:08
München 41,48 € 0,00%  08:02
NYSE 43,00 $ -1,08%  20:06
Stuttgart 41,112 € -1,76%  19:36
