U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised At 1.9% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic growth in the U.



S. in the fourth quarter of 2016 was unrevised in the latest report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The report said gross domestic product increased by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter, unrevised from the previous estimate. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be upwardly revised to 2.1 percent.

The unrevised GDP growth in the fourth quarter is notably slower than the 3.5 percent jump seen in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said an upward revision to consumer spending was offset by downward revisions to state and local government spending and non-residential fixed investment.

