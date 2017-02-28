Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Oneok":
 Aktien    


U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised At 1.9% In Fourth Quarter




28.02.17 15:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic growth in the U.

S. in the fourth quarter of 2016 was unrevised in the latest report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.


The report said gross domestic product increased by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter, unrevised from the previous estimate. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be upwardly revised to 2.1 percent.


The unrevised GDP growth in the fourth quarter is notably slower than the 3.5 percent jump seen in the third quarter.


The Commerce Department said consumer spending climbed by an upwardly revised 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously reported 2.5 percent increase.


However, the upward revision to consumer spending growth was offset by downward revisions to state and local government spending and non-residential fixed investment.


The slowdown in the pace of GDP growth compared to the third quarter was partly due to the impact of trade amid a sharp pullback in soybean exports.


The report showed a downturn in exports along with an acceleration in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP.


Exports tumbled by 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter after jumping by 10.0 in the third quarter, while imports surged up by 8.5 percent following a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter.


Trade subsequently reduced GDP by 1.70 percentage points in the fourth quarter after contributing 0.85 percentage points in the third quarter.


A reading on core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, showed that the pace of price growth slowed to 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.7 percent in the third quarter.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,855 $ 53,35 $ 1,505 $ +2,82% 28.02./16:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6826801036 911060 59,47 $ 22,83 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,56 € +1,46%  15:57
NYSE 54,855 $ +2,82%  16:15
Frankfurt 50,233 € -0,01%  08:02
Stuttgart 50,233 € -0,35%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...