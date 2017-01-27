Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. GDP Climbs Less Than Expected In Q4




27.01.17 14:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic growth in the U.

S. slowed by more than anticipated in the final three months of 2016, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.


The report said gross domestic product increased by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter following a 3.5 percent jump in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 2.2 percent.


