U.S. GDP Climbs Less Than Expected In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic growth in the U.



S. slowed by more than anticipated in the final three months of 2016, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

The report said gross domestic product increased by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter following a 3.5 percent jump in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 2.2 percent.

