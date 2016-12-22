U.S. Forces Return 10000 Acres Of Land In Okinawa To Japan

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces returned nearly 10,000 acres of land they used as training area in Okinawa to the Japanese Government.





Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the land return is the largest since 1972, when the United States returned sovereignty over the island to Japan. U.S. forces captured the island from Japan in April 1945 in a costly battle.

The return of land on Okinawa's Northern Training Area will reduce the footprint of U.S. forces on the Japanese island by 20 percent, the Pentagon said.

U.S. forces returned title to the land during a ceremony hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his office in Tokyo. U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy and Air Force Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez, the commander of U.S. Forces Japan, attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Kennedy said the transfer marks a milestone in the U.S.-Japan alliance. "This return will reduce our footprint in Okinawa by about 20 percent, and it is an important step in the Okinawa consolidation plan, which will eventually result in the transfer of 60 acres of land south of Kadena Air Base," she said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM