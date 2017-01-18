Erweiterte Funktionen

U.S. FTC Sues Qualcomm For Anti-competitive Practices




18.01.17 03:06
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it filed a complaint in federal district court charging Qualcomm Inc.

(QCOM) with using anticompetitive tactics to maintain its monopoly in the supply of a key semiconductor device used in cell phones and other consumer products.


Responding to Complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Qualcomm said it believes the complaint is based on a flawed legal theory, a lack of economic support and significant misconceptions about the mobile technology industry. The complaint seeks to advance the interests and bargaining power of companies that have generated billions in profit from sales of products made possible by the fundamental 3G and 4G cellular technology developed by innovators like Qualcomm.



Qualcomm said it will vigorously contest complaint and defend its business practices


Qualcomm noted that the portrayal of facts offered by the FTC as the basis for the agency's case is significantly flawed. In particular, Qualcomm has never withheld or threatened to withhold chip supply in order to obtain agreement to unfair or unreasonable licensing terms. The FTC's allegation to the contrary -- the central thesis of the complaint -- is wrong.


The FTC alleged that Qualcomm has used its dominant position as a supplier of certain baseband processors to impose onerous and anticompetitive supply and licensing terms on cell phone manufacturers and to weaken competitors.


According to the complaint, by threatening to disrupt cell phone manufacturers' supply of baseband processors, Qualcomm obtains elevated royalties and other license terms for its standard-essential patents that manufacturers would otherwise reject. These royalties amount to a tax on the manufacturers' use of baseband processors manufactured by Qualcomm's competitors, a tax that excludes these competitors and harms competition. Increased costs imposed by this tax are passed on to consumers, the complaint alleges.


By excluding competitors, Qualcomm impedes innovation that would offer significant consumer benefits, including those that foster the increased interconnectivity of consumer products, vehicles, buildings, and other items commonly referred to as the Internet of Things.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,19 $ 66,88 $ -2,69 $ -4,02% 18.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7475251036 883121 71,62 $ 42,24 $
