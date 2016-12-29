U.S. FTC Requires Divestitures In $13.53 Bln Boehringer Ingelheim - Sanofi Deal

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sanofi S.A.":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday that German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim has agreed to divest five types of animal health products in the United States in order to settle FTC charges that its proposed asset swap with Paris-based Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive.





Under the proposed swap, Boehringer Ingelheim will acquire Sanofi's animal care subsidiary, Merial, valued at $13.53 billion, and Sanofi will obtain Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer health care business unit, valued at $7.98 billion, as well as cash compensation of $5.54 billion.

The FTC's complaint alleged that without the divestitures the proposed asset swap would harm competition in the U.S. markets for various vaccines for companion animals (pets) and certain parasite control products for cattle and sheep.

The transaction could also lead to higher prices and reduced service in these markets, and could increase the likelihood of coordinated interaction between competitors, according to the FTC's complaint.

The proposed consent order preserves competition by requiring Boehringer Ingelheim to divest the companion animal vaccines to Eli Lilly and the company's Elanco Animal Health division, and the parasite control products to Bayer AG.

According to the complaint, the proposed transaction, without a remedy, would have substantially lessened U.S. competition for the certain products: Canine vaccines; Feline vaccines.; Rabies vaccines; Products to prevent and control outbreaks of parasites in cattle; Products to prevent and control outbreaks of parasites in sheep.

To help ensure that the consent order achieves its remedial goals, Boehringer Ingelheim is required to provide technical assistance and other transition services so that Elanco and Bayer can independently manufacture and sell the divested products. The FTC order also includes an asset maintenance order and it appoints a monitor to oversee the divestiture process.

