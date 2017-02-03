Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Employment Increases More Than Expected In January




03.02.17 14:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employment in the U.

S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.


The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 227,000 jobs in January after climbing by a revised 157,000 jobs in December.


Economists had expected an increase of about 175,000 jobs compared to the addition of 156,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.


Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate inched up to 4.8 percent in January from 4.7 percent in December. The rate had been expected to remain unchanged.


Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the annual rate of average hourly employee earnings growth slowed to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent.


