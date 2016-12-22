U.S. Durable Goods Orders Slump 4.6% Amid Pullback In Aircraft Demand

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a sharp jump in new orders for U.



S. manufactured goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a significant pullback in durable goods orders in the month of November.

The report said durable goods orders tumbled by 4.6 percent in November after surging up by 4.8 percent in October. Economists had expected orders to slump by about 4.4 percent.

The steep drop in durable goods orders was largely due to a pullback in orders for transportation equipment, which plunged by 13.2 percent in November after spiking by 12.3 percent October.

Orders for non-defense aircraft and parts led the way lower, plummeted by 73.5 percent in November after soaring by 94.6 in October.

"We already knew that Boeing received orders for only 13 planes last month, down from 85 the month before, so this was not a surprise," said Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.5 percent in November after climbing by 0.9 percent in October. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.

The bigger than expected increase in ex-transportation orders partly reflected strong growth in orders for primary metals, machinery, and communications equipment.

The Commerce Department also said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched indicator of business spending, climbed by 0.9 percent in November after edging up by 0.2 percent in October.

Shipments in the same category, which are used to calculate GDP, rose by 0.2 percent in November after slipping by 0.3 percent in the previous month.

"The upshot is that after several quarters of declines, it appears that business equipment investment is on track for a modest rebound in the fourth quarter," Ashworth said.

