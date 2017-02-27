U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rebound In January

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected drop in new orders for U.



S. manufactured durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing a rebound in durable goods orders in the month of January.

The report said durable goods orders jumped by 1.8 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.8 percent in December.

Economists had expected orders to climb by 1.7 percent compared to the 0.4 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a sharp increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.2 percent in January following a revised 0.9 percent advance in December.

Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

