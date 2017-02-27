U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rebound By 1.8% In January

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected drop in new orders for U.



S. manufactured durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing a rebound in durable goods orders in the month of January.

The report said durable goods orders surged up by 1.8 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.8 percent in December.

Economists had expected orders to climb by 1.7 percent compared to the 0.4 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The jump in durable goods orders was primarily due to a significant rebound in orders for transportation equipment, which spiked by 6.0 percent in January after tumbling by 4.4 percent in December.

Orders for defense aircraft and parts and non-defense aircraft and parts soared by 59.9 percent and 69.9 percent, respectively.

Excluding the sharp increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.2 percent in January following a revised 0.9 percent advance in December.

Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

The drop in ex-transportation orders reflected notable decreases in orders for electrical equipment, appliances, and components, communications equipment, and primary metals.

The report also said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched indicator of business spending, fell by 0.4 percent in January after jumping by 1.1 percent in December.

Shipments in the same category, which are used to calculate GDP, dropped by 0.6 percent in January after surging up by 1.6 percent in the previous month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM