U.S. Durable Goods Orders Pull Back Sharply In November
22.12.16 14:52
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New orders for U.
S. manufactured goods saw a significant pullback in the month of November following a sharp jump in the previous month, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.
The report said durable goods orders tumbled by 4.6 percent in November after surging up by 4.8 percent in October. Economists had expected orders to slump by 4.0 percent.
Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.5 percent in November after climbing by 0.9 percent in October. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.
