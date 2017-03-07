U.S. Dollar Trades Higher Amid Fed Rate Hike Optimism

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, underpinned by rising treasury yields on growing expectations for a Fed rate hike in March, with investor focus on the release of monthly U.



S. employment report due Friday.

The benchmark yield on the 10-year treasuries rose 2.50 percent, while that of the 2-year equivalent was up by 1.32 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

With the Fed meeting due next week, investors are widely pricing in another rate rate-hike action against the backdrop of strong signals sent by several Fed officials, including Chairwoman Janet Yellen, justifying the need to scale back accommodation.

The fed funds rate now stands at 0.5 to 0.75 percent after a quarter-point hike in December.

Meanwhile, data released by the Commerce Department showed that the U.S. trade deficit widened in line with economist estimates in the month of January.

The report said the trade deficit widened to $48.5 billion in January from $44.3 billion in December, matching expectations.

The greenback held steady against its major rivals in the Asian session.

Reversing from early lows of 113.73 against the yen and 1.0107 against the franc, the greenback climbed to a 4-day high of 114.15 and near a 2-month high of 1.0160, respectively. The next possible resistance for the greenback may be seen around 118.00 against the yen and 1.03 against the franc.

The greenback firmed to a 4-day high of 1.0558 against the euro and held steady thereafter. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.04 mark.

Revised data by Eurostat showed that the euro area economy logged a stable growth in the fourth quarter as previously estimated. GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as registered in the third quarter.

Extending early rally, the greenback spiked up to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.2174 against the pound. Further uptrend may see the greenback challenging resistance around the 1.20 zone.

Data from the British Retail Consortium showed that the U.K. like-for-like sales fell 0.4 percent on year in February.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.6 percent fall in January.

Looking ahead, Canada Ivey PMI for February and U.S. consumer credit for January are due shortly.

