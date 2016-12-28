U.S. Dollar Strengthens Ahead Of Pending Home Sales Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar spiked up against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as traders await U.



S. pending home sales data for November due shortly, after encouraging economic reports released overnight underscored expectations for a faster pace of Fed hike next year.

The National Association of Realtors' releases pending home sales data for November at 10:00 am ET.

Pending home sales are expected to climb by 0.5 percent in November after inching up by 0.1 percent in October.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer confidence increased to the highest level in more than 15 years in December and house prices remained near all-time highs in October.

The Conference Board report showed that its consumer confidence index jumped to 113.7 in December from an upwardly revised 109.4 in November.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to rise to 108.5 from the 107.1 originally reported for the previous month.

Data released by Standard & Poor's showed that the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index increased by 5.1 percent year-over-year in October, reflecting an uptick from the revised 5.0 percent growth in September.

Economists had expected the annual rate of home price growth to come in unchanged compared to 5.1 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Further underpinning the currency was President-elect Donald Trump's high-growth agenda, which is expected to boost inflation and warrants higher rates next year.

The greenback showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency declined against the euro and the pound, it rose against the yen. Against the franc, it held steady.

The greenback firmed to a 6-day high of 117.81 against the yen, 8-day high of 1.0316 against the Swiss franc and a weekly high of 1.0394 against the euro, from its early lows of 117.37 and 1.0264, and a 6-day low of 1.0480, respectively. The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 120.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the franc and 0.99 against the euro.

The greenback strengthened to near a 2-month high of 1.2206 against the pound, off its previous 5-day low of 1.2297. On the upside, 1.19 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the greenback.

The greenback rebounded to 0.7172 against the aussie and 0.6906 against the kiwi, from its early multi-day lows of 0.7220 and 0.6931, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 0.69 against the aussie and 0.675 against the kiwi.

The greenback hovered at a 1-1/2-month high of 1.3582 against the loonie, compared to yesterday's closing value of 1.3573. If the greenback-loonie pair extends rise, 1.38 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM