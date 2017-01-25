U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against the other major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.





The greenback that closed yesterday's trading at 1.0008 versus the Swiss franc climbed to a 2-day high of 1.0026.

The greenback bounced off to 113.78 vs yen, off its early low of 113.38. The greenback is heading to pierce its early 2-day high of 113.99.

The greenback rose to a 2-day high of 1.0711 versus the euro, reversing from an early low of 1.0738.

The greenback reversed from an early low of 1.2542 versus the pound, rising to 1.2492.

If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.01 against the franc, 116.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the euro and 1.24 against the pound.

