U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.





The greenback bounced off to 0.9999 versus the Swiss franc and 1.2463 versus the pound, from its early more than 2-month low of 0.9960 and near a 6-week low of 1.2545, respectively.

The greenback reversed from an early near 2-month low of 112.52 versus the yen and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0772 versus the euro, rising to 113.43 and 1.0734, respectively.

If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.03 against the franc, 1.22 against the pound, 115.00 against the yen and 1.04 against the euro.

