Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against Majors




24.01.17 09:44
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.


The greenback bounced off to 0.9999 versus the Swiss franc and 1.2463 versus the pound, from its early more than 2-month low of 0.9960 and near a 6-week low of 1.2545, respectively.


The greenback reversed from an early near 2-month low of 112.52 versus the yen and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0772 versus the euro, rising to 113.43 and 1.0734, respectively.


If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.03 against the franc, 1.22 against the pound, 115.00 against the yen and 1.04 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:15 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone Private Sector Growth Robust In Jan [...]
11:14 , dpa-AFX
UK Govt Loses 'Brexit' Appeal; SC Rules Par [...]
11:13 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
11:07 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Bramm [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...