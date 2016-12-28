U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.





The greenback firmed to a 6-day high of 117.78 against the yen, 8-day high of 1.0300 against the Swiss franc and a weekly high of 1.0410 against the euro, from its early lows of 117.37 and 1.0265, and a 6-day low of 1.0480, respectively.

The greenback strengthened to near a 2-month high of 1.2223 against the pound, off its previous 2-day low of 1.2296.

The greenback rebounded to 0.7176 against the aussie and 0.6910 against the kiwi, from its multi-day lows of 0.7220 and 0.6930, respectively.

The next possible upside target for the greenback is seen around 120.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the franc, 0.99 against the euro, 1.19 against the pound, 0.675 against the kiwi and 0.69 against the aussie.

