Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against Majors




28.12.16 13:21
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.


The greenback firmed to a 6-day high of 117.78 against the yen, 8-day high of 1.0300 against the Swiss franc and a weekly high of 1.0410 against the euro, from its early lows of 117.37 and 1.0265, and a 6-day low of 1.0480, respectively.


The greenback strengthened to near a 2-month high of 1.2223 against the pound, off its previous 2-day low of 1.2296.


The greenback rebounded to 0.7176 against the aussie and 0.6910 against the kiwi, from its multi-day lows of 0.7220 and 0.6930, respectively.


The next possible upside target for the greenback is seen around 120.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the franc, 0.99 against the euro, 1.19 against the pound, 0.675 against the kiwi and 0.69 against the aussie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:28 , dpa-AFX
Gold Holds Near $1140 Ahead Of Housing St [...]
14:23 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Hits Highest In 17 Months
14:21 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Post AG (deuts [...]
14:17 , dpa-AFX
OTS: ADAC / Erneut Preisanstieg bei Benzin- [...]
14:16 , dpa-AFX
Airbus Delays Delivery Of 12 A380 Aircraft [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...