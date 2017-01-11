U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against European Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher against European major counterparts in the early European session on Wednesday.





The greenback climbed to 1.2110 against the pound, off its early 2-day low of 1.2198.

The greenback strengthened to 2-day highs of 1.0530 against the euro and 1.0196 versus the Swiss franc, from Tuesday's closing values of 1.0554 and 1.0168, respectively.

If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.19 against the pound, 1.03 against the franc and 1.04 against the euro.

