Erweiterte Funktionen



U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against European Majors




11.01.17 11:19
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher against European major counterparts in the early European session on Wednesday.


The greenback climbed to 1.2110 against the pound, off its early 2-day low of 1.2198.


The greenback strengthened to 2-day highs of 1.0530 against the euro and 1.0196 versus the Swiss franc, from Tuesday's closing values of 1.0554 and 1.0168, respectively.


If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.19 against the pound, 1.03 against the franc and 1.04 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05199 1,05588 -0,0039 -0,37% 11.01./12:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05199 -0,37%  12:49
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
282674 QV ultimate (unlimited) 11:43
2371 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 09.01.17
66282 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 08.01.17
2028 jetzt € shorten II 01.01.17
10 US Präsident Trump 22.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...