U.S. Dollar Spikes Up As Upbeat ADP Data Backs Fed Rate Hike Hopes

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, after U.



S. economy added more private sector jobs than expected in the month of February, cementing expectations for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

Data from Payroll processor ADP showed that private sector employment surged up by 298,000 jobs in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 261,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to climb by about 190,000 jobs compared to the addition of 246,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Investors focus on the U.S. weekly jobless claims due tomorrow and nonfarm payrolls report on Friday to gauge more clues about the health of the job market.

With the Fed meeting due next week, markets are strongly pricing in a March rate hike as near certain in the wake of recent hawkish comments by U.S. policymakers.

The greenback held steady against the other major currencies in Asian trading, barring the yen.

The greenback strengthened to a 5-day high of 1.0534 against the euro, compared to 1.0564 hit late New York Tuesday. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.04 mark.

Figures from Destatis showed that Germany's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in January.

Industrial output grew 2.8 percent in January from prior month, when it fell by revised 2.4 percent. Economists had forecast production to grow 2.6 percent after easing by initially estimated 3 percent in December.

Although the greenback rose back against the pound in the aftermath of the data, its gains were limited due to a recovery in the latter after the U.K. budget statement. The pair was trading at 1.2165, not far from an early nearly 2-month high of 1.2139. At Tuesday's close, the pair was valued at 1.2200.

Bouncing off from an early 4-day low of 113.61 against the Japanese yen, the greenback climbed to a 5-day high of 114.66. Further uptrend may take the greenback to a resistance around the 116.00 mark.

Data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016 in final revision.

That missed forecasts 0.4 percent and was up from last month's preliminary reading of 0.2 percent. GDP gained 0.3 percent in Q3.

The greenback edged up to 1.0155 against the Swiss franc, after having fallen to 1.0124 at 7:00 am ET. On the upside, 1.03 is likely seen as the next resistance level for the greenback-franc pair.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed that Swiss inflation accelerated to the fastest level in more than five years in February.

Consumer price inflation doubled to 0.6 percent in February from 0.3 percent in January. This was the second consecutive rise in prices and a similar pace of growth was last seen in June 2011.

The greenback firmed to a 2-1/2-month high of 1.3464 against the loonie, 1-1/2-month high of 0.7539 against the aussie and more than a 2-month high of 0.6919 against the kiwi, from its previous lows of 1.3398, 0.7609 and 0.6979, respectively. The greenback is poised to target resistance around 1.37 against the loonie, 0.74 against the aussie and 0.67 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, U.S. wholesale inventories for January and crude oil inventories data are set to be released shortly.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

