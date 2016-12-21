U.S. Dollar Slides Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major rivals in the European session on Wednesday.





The greenback dropped to 117.20 against the yen and 1.2385 against the pound, from its previous highs of 118.07 and 1.2324, respectively.

The greenback slipped to 2-day lows of 1.0250 against the Swiss franc and 1.0427 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.0296 and 1.0382, respectively.

If the greenback extends slide, it may find support around 116.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the franc, 1.25 against the pound and 1.06 against the euro.

