Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


U.S. Dollar Rises Against Most Majors




30.03.17 06:54
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The U.S. dollar rose to a 9-day high of 0.9981 against the Swiss franc and a 6-day high of 111.42 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9963 and 111.04, respectively.


Against the euro, the greenback edged up to 1.0741 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0764.


If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.01 against the franc, 113.00 against the yen and 1.05 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
16 Sehen wir eine Blase am Aktie. 04.03.17
25 Beeindruckend: Hikari 16.02.17
11 scheinbar fällt doch noch die 1. 02.01.17
  Löschung 24.09.16
507 TEPCO: Zerfall eines Atomkonz. 31.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...