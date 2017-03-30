U.S. Dollar Rises Against Most Majors

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The U.S. dollar rose to a 9-day high of 0.9981 against the Swiss franc and a 6-day high of 111.42 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9963 and 111.04, respectively.

Against the euro, the greenback edged up to 1.0741 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0764.

If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.01 against the franc, 113.00 against the yen and 1.05 against the euro.

