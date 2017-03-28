U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.





The U.S. dollar rose to 1.0851 against the euro and 1.2538 against the pound, from early lows of 1.0873 and 1.2573, respectively.

Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback advanced to 0.9865 and 110.74 from early lows of 0.9843 and 110.52, respectively.

If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 1.22 against the pound, 1.00 against the franc and 113.00 against the yen.

