Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors




28.03.17 08:55
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.


The U.S. dollar rose to 1.0851 against the euro and 1.2538 against the pound, from early lows of 1.0873 and 1.2573, respectively.


Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback advanced to 0.9865 and 110.74 from early lows of 0.9843 and 110.52, respectively.


If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 1.22 against the pound, 1.00 against the franc and 113.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:57 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Softing AG (english)
09:55 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Softing AG (english)
09:51 , dpa-AFX
Öffentliche Schulden dank guter Konjunktur ge [...]
09:47 , dpa-AFX
Japanisches Gericht hebt Stopp von Atomreakt [...]
09:46 , dpa-AFX
Störung bei 'Spiegel Online' - Website über St [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...