U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors

24.03.17 06:02
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The U.S. dollar rose to 3-day highs of 1.0760 against the euro and 0.9959 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0784 and 0.9933, respectively.


Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 1.3377 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3349.


The greenback edged up to 1.2478 against the pound and 111.44 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2520 and 110.92, respectively.


If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 1.01 against the franc, 1.35 against the loonie, 1.23 against the pound and 114.00 against the yen.


