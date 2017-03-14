U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 2-month high of 1.2124 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2222.

Against the euro and the yen, the greenback advanced to 4-day highs of 1.0637 and 115.11 from early lows of 1.0662 and 114.76, respectively.

The greenback edged up to 1.0096 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.0070.

If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.20 against the greenback, 1.05 against the euro, 117.00 against the yen and 1.01 against the franc.

