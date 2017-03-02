U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.2261 against the pound and a 2-week high of 114.15 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2292 and 113.71, respectively.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 1.0528 and 1.0106 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0546 and 1.0089, respectively.

If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.21 against the pound, 116.00 against the yen, 1.03 against the euro and 1.02 against the franc.

