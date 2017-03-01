Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors




01.03.17 06:24
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 1.3325 against the Canadian dollar and a 6-day high of 1.0551 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3299 and 1.0576, respectively.


Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to more than a 3-week high of 1.2363 and a 1-week high high of 113.57 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2382 and 112.75, respectively.


Against the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 1.0088 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0058.


If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the loonie, 1.04 against the euro, 1.21 against the pound, 115.00 against the yen and 1.01 against the franc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



