Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors




10.02.17 08:33
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against the other major counterparts in the late Asian session on Friday.


The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.0024 against the Swiss franc and a 9-day high of 113.80 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0016 and 113.23, respectively.


Against the euro, the greenback edged up to 1.0650 from an early low of 1.0668.


Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.2497 from an early low of 1.2521. This may be compared to an early 2-day high of 1.2488.


If the greenback continues its uptrend, it is likely to find its resistance around 1.050 against the euro, 116.00 against the yen, 1.23 against the pound and 1.02 against the Swiss franc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer!
Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:38 , dpa-AFX
Czech Inflation Accelerates Unexpectedly In Ja [...]
09:32 , dpa-AFX
Denmark Inflation Accelerates In January
09:22 , dpa-AFX
French Industrial Output Declines More Than F [...]
09:21 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Roland Berger / Deutscher Großhandel b [...]
09:20 , dpa-AFX
Unite Students Buys Aston Student Village In [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...