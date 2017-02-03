Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors




03.02.17 07:35
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The U.S. dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.0745 against the euro and 0.9939 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0758 and 0.9926, respectively.


Against the pound, the greenback advanced to a 3-day high of 1.2510 from yesterday's closing value of 1.2527.


The greenback edged up to 113.23 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 112.79.


If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.05 against the euro, 1.01 against the franc, 1.22 against the pound and 116.00 against the yen.


