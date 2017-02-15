U.S. Dollar Rises After CPI, Retail Sales Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.02.17 14:49
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S Consumer Price Index for January, Retail sales data for January and Empire State Manufacturing data for February were released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday.


After these data, the U.S.dollar rose further against its major rivals


The greenback was trading at 1.0532 against the euro, 1.2391 against the pound, 1.0110 against the franc and 114.84 against the yen around 8:33 am ET.


