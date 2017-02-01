Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Rises After ADP Payrolls Data




01.02.17 14:52
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing releases private sector employment data for January at 8:15 am ET Wednesday.

The economy is expected to add 167,000 private sector jobs in January, following an increase of 153,000 jobs in December.


After the data, the greenback traded high against its majors counterparts.


As of 8:20 am ET, the U.S. dollar was trading at 1.0789 against the euro, 1.2626 against the pound, 0.9907 against the Swiss franc and 113.58 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:29 , dpa-AFX
Volkswagen To Pay $1.2 Bln In Latest U.S. [...]
15:28 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:27 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Bellevue Asset Management AG [...]
15:24 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:20 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 01.02 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...