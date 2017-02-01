U.S. Dollar Rises After ADP Payrolls Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing releases private sector employment data for January at 8:15 am ET Wednesday.



The economy is expected to add 167,000 private sector jobs in January, following an increase of 153,000 jobs in December.

After the data, the greenback traded high against its majors counterparts.

As of 8:20 am ET, the U.S. dollar was trading at 1.0789 against the euro, 1.2626 against the pound, 0.9907 against the Swiss franc and 113.58 against the yen.

