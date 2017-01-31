U.S. Dollar Recovers Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered from its early lows against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.





The greenback bounced off to 113.74 against the yen, from an early 5-day low of 113.25.

The greenback rose back to 0.9960 against the franc, 1.0688 against the euro and 1.2487 against the pound, from its previous lows of 0.9938, 1.0713 and 1.2519, respectively.

If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 115.00 against the yen, 1.005 against the franc, 1.05 against the euro and 1.23 against the pound.

