U.S. Dollar Pares Gain Versus Majors

13.01.17 11:19
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar retreated from its early highs against its major counterparts in the early European session on Friday.


The greenback reversed from an early high of 115.18 against the Japanese yen, with pair trading down at 114.62.


The greenback retreated to 1.0070 against the Swiss franc, 1.0651 against the euro and 1.2209 against the pound, off its early highs of 1.0113 and 1.0604, a 2-day high of 1.2140, respectively.


If the greenback extends decline, it may find support around 113.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 1.09 against the euro and 1.235 against the pound.


