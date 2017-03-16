U.S. Dollar Off Lows Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar bounced off from its early lows against its major counterparts in the early European session on Thursday.





The greenback recovered to 1.0711 against the euro, 1.0006 against the franc and 113.43 against the yen, from its early more than 5-week low of 1.0746, near 4-week low of 0.9979 and a new 2-week low of 112.90, respectively.

The greenback was trading at 1.2270 against the pound, up from an early low of 1.2295.

The next possible resistance for the greenback may be found around 1.21 against the pound, 116.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the euro and 1.02 against the franc.

