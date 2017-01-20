Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Off Early Lows Versus Majors




20.01.17 12:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar trimmed its early losses against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.


The greenback recovered to 115.30 against the yen, 1.0088 against the franc, 1.0628 against the euro and 1.2272 against the pound, from its early low of 114.53, 2-day lows of 1.0035, 1.0694 and 1.2372, respectively.


The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 117.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the franc, 1.05 against the euro and 1.21 against the pound.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:35 , dpa-AFX
Wall Street May Aim Higher On Trump's Inau [...]
13:34 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
13:31 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: STADA Arzneim [...]
13:18 , dpa-AFX
Schlumberger Ltd. Bottom Line Falls 54% In Q [...]
13:13 , dpa-AFX
VW überbrückt schwache Phase im Werk Em [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...