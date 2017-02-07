U.S. Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S Trade Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. trade data for December is due to be released at 8:30 am ET, Tuesday.





Ahead of the data, the U.S. dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the euro, it fell against the Swiss franc and the yen. The greenback held steady against the pound.

As of 8:25 am ET, the U.S. dollar was trading at 1.0675 against the euro, 1.2364 against the pound, 0.9983 against the Swiss franc and 112.36 against the yen.

