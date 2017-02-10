Erweiterte Funktionen
U.S Dollar Mixed Ahead Of Import And Export Prices
10.02.17 14:42
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department is scheduled to release its report on import and export prices for January at 8:30 am ET Friday.
Economists expects import price growth of 0.4 percent month-over-month.
The greenback traded mixed ahead of the data. While the greenback rose against the euro, pound and the swiss franc, it fell against the yen.
The greenback was worth 1.0627 against the euro, 113.46 against the yen, 1.2462 against the pound and 1.0037 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
15:48 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP: News Corp. Posts Q2 Loss
15:43 , dpa-AFXDaimler : Wolfgang Bernhard Steps Down From [...]
15:39 , dpa-AFXGNW-News: Correction--Santhera Successfully [...]
15:28 , dpa-AFXU.S. Import Prices Rise 0.4% Amid Another [...]
15:27 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP: Zweifel an Einnahmen fachen Strei [...]