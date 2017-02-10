U.S Dollar Mixed Ahead Of Import And Export Prices

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.02.17 14:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department is scheduled to release its report on import and export prices for January at 8:30 am ET Friday.

Economists expects import price growth of 0.4 percent month-over-month.


The greenback traded mixed ahead of the data. While the greenback rose against the euro, pound and the swiss franc, it fell against the yen.


The greenback was worth 1.0627 against the euro, 113.46 against the yen, 1.2462 against the pound and 1.0037 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.


