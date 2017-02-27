Erweiterte Funktionen
U.S. Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Durable Goods Orders
27.02.17 14:48
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department has released the durable goods orders report for January at 8:30 am ET Monday.
Following the data, greenback changed little against its major counterparts.
The greenback was trading at 1.0586 against the euro, 1.2414 against the pound, 1.0076 against the franc and 122.41 against the yen around 8:32 am ET.
