U.S Dollar Falls Further After U.S. GDP, Trade Data
28.02.17 14:48
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET, U.
S. GDP data for the fourth quarter and trade data for January has released.
After these data, the U.S.dollar fell further against its major rivals.
As of 8:33 am ET, the greenback was trading at 1.0604 against the euro, 1.2433 against the pound, 1.0044 against the franc and 112.11 against the yen.
