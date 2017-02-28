Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Dollar Falls Ahead Of U.S. GDP, Trade Data




28.02.17 14:41
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Tuesday, the preliminary U.

S. GDP data for the fourth quarter and trade data for January are due to be released. The preliminary GDP is expected to be revised to 2.1 percent annually in fourth quarter, up from 1.9 percent in the previous estimate.


Ahead of these reports, the U.S.dollar fell against its major rivals.


The greenback was worth 1.0598 against the euro, 1.2424 against the pound, 1.0047 against the franc and 112.23 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:27 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: EQS Group accepted to Deutsch [...]
16:25 , dpa-AFX
WHO Publishes List Of 12 Families Of Antib [...]
16:24 , dpa-AFX
Chicago Business Barometer Jumps To Two-Y [...]
16:21 , dpa-AFX
Comcast NBCUniversal To Acquire Remaining [...]
16:21 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...