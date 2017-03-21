U.S. Dollar Falls Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.


The U.S. dollar fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0788 against the euro, from an early 5-day high of 1.0719.


Against the pound, the greenback dropped to 1.2378 from an early high of 1.2340.



The greenback slipped to 0.9964 against the Swiss franc, from an early 5-day high of 1.0002.


Against the yen, the greenback edged down to 112.64 from an early high of 112.86. This may be compared to an early 3-week low of 112.26.


If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound, 0.98 against the franc and 110.00 against the yen.


